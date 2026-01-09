Indian national cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has once again captured public attention outside the cricket field, this time through a collaborative musical performance with legendary playback singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan. A video shared on social media shows Rodrigues playing the acoustic guitar and providing backing vocals as Mahadevan performs "Mitwa," one of his most iconic tracks from the film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Is Jemimah Rodrigues’ Bat Illegal? Delhi Capitals Teammates Lizelle Lee, Chinelle Henry and Marizanne Kapp Check Indian Batter's Willow Ahead of WPL 2026 (Watch Video).

The impromptu session took place during a recent gathering in Mumbai, where the 25-year-old athlete displayed a high level of proficiency on the instrument. The video has quickly gone viral, drawing praise from both the sporting world and the music industry for the seamless coordination between the seasoned musician and the professional cricketer.

Jemimah Rodrigues Jamming With Shankar Mahadevan

A jam session between @JemiRodrigues and @Shankar_Live 😍 Annnnd there is a lot more to come 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/UReXWwBs5i — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 9, 2026

A Musical Side to Jemimah Rodrigues

While Rodrigues is primarily known for her explosive batting at the top of the order for India and the Delhi Capitals, she has long been open about her passion for music. A self-taught guitarist, she has frequently shared clips of herself performing during team travels and in hotel rooms to decompress between matches.

However, this collaboration with a maestro of Mahadevan’s stature marks a significant moment for her hobby. Observers noted that Rodrigues held her own during the complex rhythmic sections of the song, earning a warm acknowledgment from Mahadevan himself at the end of the performance.

Context of the Jemimah Rodrigues-Shankar Mahadevan Collaboration

The meeting between the two stars occurred during a celebratory event ahead of the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. Shankar Mahadevan, a prominent figure in Indian music and a member of the Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy trio, has often expressed his support for the Indian women's cricket team.

This "jam session" is part of a growing trend where Indian athletes engage with cultural icons, humanizing them beyond their professional statistics. For Rodrigues, who is often cited as the "life of the dressing room," the performance reinforces her reputation as one of the most versatile and relatable figures in modern Indian sports.

Focus Returns to the WPL

Despite the musical diversion, Rodrigues is currently deep in preparation for the 2026 WPL season. As a vital pillar of the Delhi Capitals' batting lineup, her form will be crucial for the franchise as they aim to secure their first title after finishing as runners-up in previous editions. Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Strikes a Chord with Musical Performance at ‘United in Triumph’ Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Fans have reacted positively to the video, with many commenting that her rhythm on the guitar is as precise as her footwork at the crease. Following the viral success of the clip, Rodrigues is expected to join her teammates in the training camp later this week.

