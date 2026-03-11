IPL 2026 Schedule First Phase, PDF Download Online: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the first phase of the schedule for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fans eagerly anticipating the 2026 season can now access the complete timetable for the first phase, which is available for free PDF download online. The tournament will commence on Saturday, 28 March, with a high-profile clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Why IPL 2026 Tickets Will Be Costlier? Ticket Prices Set to Rise Due To GST Rates.

Standard Match Timings and Key Venues

For the 2026 season, the organisers have retained the traditional viewing slots for Indian audiences. Afternoon matches during double-header weekends will begin at 15:30 IST, while the standard evening fixtures are scheduled for 19:30 IST.

The opening phase of the tournament will feature matches across multiple traditional venues, including the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Furthermore, Guwahati will host early fixtures for the Rajasthan Royals, and RCB will split their home games between Bengaluru and Raipur due to logistical arrangements.

IPL 2026 First Phase Schedule

Match Date Day Fixture (Home vs Away) Venue Time (IST) 1 28 March Sat Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 19:30 2 29 March Sun Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 19:30 3 30 March Mon Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 19:30 4 31 March Tue Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Mullanpur 19:30 5 1 April Wed Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Lucknow 19:30 6 2 April Thu Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 19:30 7 3 April Fri Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chennai 19:30 8 4 April Sat Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Delhi 15:30 9 4 April Sat Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 19:30 10 5 April Sun Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 15:30 11 5 April Sun Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 19:30 12 6 April Mon Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Kolkata 19:30 13 7 April Tue Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Guwahati 19:30 14 8 April Wed Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Delhi 19:30 15 9 April Thu Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 19:30 16 10 April Fri Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati 19:30 17 11 April Sat Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Mullanpur 15:30 18 11 April Sat Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chennai 19:30 19 12 April Sun Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Lucknow 15:30 20 12 April Sun Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai 19:30

Why Is It Only a Partial Schedule?

The release of a partial schedule has become standard practice for the BCCI during election years. The initial phase covers only the first 20 matches, running until 12 April. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has clarified that the fixtures for the remainder of the expanded 84-match season will be finalised and released once the Election Commission of India confirms the polling dates for upcoming state assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

