IPL 2026 Schedule First Phase, PDF Download Online: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the first phase of the schedule for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fans eagerly anticipating the 2026 season can now access the complete timetable for the first phase, which is available for free PDF download online. The tournament will commence on Saturday, 28 March, with a high-profile clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Why IPL 2026 Tickets Will Be Costlier? Ticket Prices Set to Rise Due To GST Rates.
Standard Match Timings and Key Venues
For the 2026 season, the organisers have retained the traditional viewing slots for Indian audiences. Afternoon matches during double-header weekends will begin at 15:30 IST, while the standard evening fixtures are scheduled for 19:30 IST.
The opening phase of the tournament will feature matches across multiple traditional venues, including the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Furthermore, Guwahati will host early fixtures for the Rajasthan Royals, and RCB will split their home games between Bengaluru and Raipur due to logistical arrangements.
IPL 2026 First Phase Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Day
|Fixture (Home vs Away)
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1
|28 March
|Sat
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|19:30
|2
|29 March
|Sun
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|19:30
|3
|30 March
|Mon
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|19:30
|4
|31 March
|Tue
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|Mullanpur
|19:30
|5
|1 April
|Wed
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow
|19:30
|6
|2 April
|Thu
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|19:30
|7
|3 April
|Fri
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|19:30
|8
|4 April
|Sat
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|15:30
|9
|4 April
|Sat
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|19:30
|10
|5 April
|Sun
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|15:30
|11
|5 April
|Sun
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|19:30
|12
|6 April
|Mon
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|19:30
|13
|7 April
|Tue
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|Guwahati
|19:30
|14
|8 April
|Wed
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|19:30
|15
|9 April
|Thu
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|19:30
|16
|10 April
|Fri
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Guwahati
|19:30
|17
|11 April
|Sat
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mullanpur
|15:30
|18
|11 April
|Sat
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|19:30
|19
|12 April
|Sun
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|15:30
|20
|12 April
|Sun
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|19:30
Why Is It Only a Partial Schedule?
The release of a partial schedule has become standard practice for the BCCI during election years. The initial phase covers only the first 20 matches, running until 12 April. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has clarified that the fixtures for the remainder of the expanded 84-match season will be finalised and released once the Election Commission of India confirms the polling dates for upcoming state assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).