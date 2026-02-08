The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title on Thursday, defeating the Delhi Capitals by six wickets in a record-breaking final. However, the post-match celebrations have been marred by a viral social media post that sparked widespread condemnation for its communal tone, drawing a sharp response from actor Prakash Raj. Anushka Sharma Says ‘History Repeated’ as Smriti Mandhana’s RCB Win Their Second WPL Trophy; Virat Kohli Also Reacts (View Posts).

The actor, known for his vocal stance against majoritarianism and hate speech, shared a screenshot of the offensive post with a terse, critical response, urging fans to "stop poisoning sports with religion."

Prakash Raj Slams Communal Narrative Following RCB’s WPL 2026 Triumph

The spark for the controversy was a post from a prominent social media handle, which claimed that "Jesus did not help Jemimah win," while attributing Mandhana’s match-winning performance to the "blessings of Tirupati Balaji."

The post was widely condemned by cricket fans and public figures alike for targeting Rodrigues, a practising Christian, and Mandhana, who is Hindu. Critics pointed out that the two players share a well-documented personal friendship that transcends the boundaries of the sport.

Prakash Raj, frequently using his signature hashtag #justasking, questioned the mindset of those bringing religious deities into a cricket stadium. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote, "Only a Disgusting …Rotten mind can think like this.>. is this where we have come to #justasking."

Prakash Raj Reacts to Viral Communal Post After RCB’s WPL 2026 Victory

Only a Disgusting …Rotten mind can think like this.. is this where we have come to #justasking https://t.co/Zl5UxVVbvU — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 7, 2026

His reaction quickly went viral, drawing both support and backlash in an increasingly polarised digital landscape. Raj has long been a critic of narratives that use Hindu iconography to diminish the achievements of minority athletes or public figures.

WPL 2026: A Historic Final

The off-field noise stood in stark contrast to the brilliant display of cricket at the Vadodara stadium. Smriti Mandhana led RCB to their second WPL title by chasing down a formidable target of 204. Mandhana’s blistering 87 off 41 balls earned her the Player of the Match trophy. RCB-W Win WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals Women Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat in Finals.

Smriti Mandhana Says ‘Ee Sala Kuda Cup Namdu’ After Winning RCB’s Second WPL Title

On the losing side, Jemimah Rodrigues played a captain’s knock, scoring 57 runs and leading her team with composure despite the high-pressure environment. Post-match images of Mandhana and Rodrigues hugging on the field were shared by fans as a counter-narrative to the communal posts circulating online.

