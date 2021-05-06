There’s a piece of good news for Jofra Archer fans as the England speedster has returned to action after recovering from his finger injury. Earlier this year, Archer had suffered an unfortunate injury by accidentally dropping a fish tank and subsequently cutting his middle finger in the right hand. The wound forced the paceman to miss the ODI series against India and also the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, where he would have represented Rajasthan Royals. Nevertheless, the tournament got postponed midway after multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-secure bubble. While Archer couldn’t play a single game in IPL 2021, he made his comeback on 22 yards by featuring in Sussex’s second XI against Surrey's second XI. IPL 2021 Suspended Owing to Increase in Covid-19 Cases Within the Bio-Bubble.

While batting, the dasher slammed 35 off 46 balls during his innings for the Sussex. A video posted by ESPN Cricinfo showcased that he registered a four and a six during his knock. However, the right-arm pacer wasn’t at his lethal best while bowling. Archer was bowling quite slowly than usual, but he still was sharp. Although he didn’t take any wickets, his bouncers caught opposition batters off guard on multiple occasions.

Archer Bowling Again!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

With a busy season ahead, England team management would be delighted with Archer’s return on the field. The speedster indeed looks on track to be playing for England in the home summer that starts with the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Moreover, Archer can also participate in the remainder of IPL 2021 if he remains fit. With three victories in seven outings, Rajasthan Royals were fifth in the team standings at the time of season suspension. Hence, the 26-year-old would be raring to take RR up in the team standings when the competition resumes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).