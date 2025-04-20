PSL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Karachi Kings will look to keep their winning run going in PSL 2025 when they go up against Islamabad United. David Warner and his team started off with a dominant performance in a high-scoring contest against Multan Sultans but the former champions suffered a loss to Lahore Qalandars in their next match. However, Karachi Kings showed character and returned to winning ways against Quetta Gladiators and now, will face a stern test as they go up against Islamabad United. James Vince has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat in hand, while Hasan Ali has delivered the goods with the ball. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Sets New Record in Pakistan; Viewership Sees 826.5% Rise From Last Edition.

Islamabad United have been in superb form so far, winning all three matches and Shadab Khan and his team would aim at extending that run against David Warner. The defending champions have clicked well as a unit and have emerged as a title contender early on. Sahibzada Farhan has continued his good form from the National T20 Cup, scoring 184 runs in three matches and sitting right at the top of the list of highest run-getters in PSL 2025 so far. Jason Holder, on the other hand, has been the top wicket-taker in PSL 2025, scalping nine wickets. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Peshawar Zalmi Notch Up First Points In Standings, Multan Sultans Lose Third Consecutive Match.

When is Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with Islamabad United in match 10 of the PSL 2025 on Sunday, April 20. The Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United match will be played at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode is the live streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. To gain access to PSL 2025 live streaming of all matches, viewers will need a Rs 99 pass.

