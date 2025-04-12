PSL 2025 Points Table: Islamabad United showed just why they were the defending champions with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi on April 11. Batting first, Lahore Qalandars were bowled out for just 139 and Islamabad United, the most successful team in PSL history, went on to chase down the target comfortably in the end by eight wickets with 14 balls to spare. The PSL, which started in 2016, has completed 10 years with this edition and a fascinating glittering ceremony started off proceedings before the cricketing action got underway. Meanwhile, you can check the PSL 2025 points table updated, below. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

There will be a total of 30 matches in the PSL 2025 group stage which will be followed by three play-off matches and the final. The PSL 2025 playoffs will start on May 13 with Rawalpindi hosting Qualifier 1 while the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which was renovated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will host Eliminator (May 14), Qualifier 2 (May 16) and the PSL 2025 final (May 18). PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

PSL 2025 Points Table

Position Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Islamabad United 1 1 0 2 1.144 2 Lahore Qalandars 1 0 1 0 -1.144 3 Karachi Kings 4 Multan Sultans 5 Peshawar Zalmi 6 Quetta Gladiators

(Updated after Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars)

(Important abbreviations: NR-No Result, NRR- Net Run Rate)

Islamabad United are the defending champions, having won their third title last year with a thrilling victory over Multan Sultans. They remain the most successful team in PSL history while Lahore Qalandars are second in the list of teams with most Pakistan Super League titles, having won back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings all have won the PSL once each.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 12:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).