Despite clashing with IPL 2025, PCB has confirmed that Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 has broken all streaming records in Pakistan for the opening weekend this season. Pakistan Cricket Board via an 'X' post, stated that live streaming viewership in Pakistan has risen 826.5 percent in PSL 2025 for the opening weekend; a record rise from the last edition in 2024. PSL 2025 commenced on April 11 and has seen nine matches in the competition. Peshawar Zalmi Beat Multan Sultans By 120 Runs in PSL 2025; Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ali Raza Shine As Franchise Register Biggest Ever Win Margin in Competition History.

PSL 2025 Sees Massive Jump In Streaming Viewership

