Kevin Pietersen Thanks COVID-19 Pandemic for Bringing End to ‘Awkward Greetings’ Culture (View Post)

Kevin Pietersen. (Photo Credits: Facebook @kevinpietersen)

With the COVID-19 disease bringing down the pollution level all around the world, many people have pointed out the positives of the pandemic. However, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has a different perspective of seeing the good things amid the global health scare. The 39-year-old took to his official Twitter account and thanked coronavirus for bringing an end to the 'awkward greetings' rituals. The former cricketer said that people in Europe had the knack of greeting with kisses and handshakes 'for no reason.' However, courtesy the epidemic, the culture became a thing of the past. Yuvraj Singh Recalls Being Called ‘Pie-Chucker’ by Kevin Pietersen in 2008, Says ‘Didn’t Feel Bad, I Actually’ Laughed.

"The one thing I'll thank Covid for, is NO MORE of those awkward greetings. One kiss on a cheek, or two, or 3, like in Europe etc etc. And the handshake for NO REASON! They're GONE!," wrote Pietersen on the micro-blogging website.

The one thing I’ll thank Covid for, is NO MORE of those awkward greetings. One kiss on a cheek, or two, or 3, like in Europe etc etc. And the handshake for NO REASON! They’re GONE! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 20, 2020

Just like many other cricket stars, the 2010 T20 World Cup-winner also became more active on social media than usual amid the outbreak. The former right-handed batsman has been quite vocal about the situation of the planet. He has been urging his fans to take proper precautions and safety measures in order to not get affected by the quickly spreading virus.

Pietersen has also been involved in various Instagram live sessions in recent times. He has gone live with many cricket stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ahmed Shehzad. His last live session, however, was with former Indian all-rounder where the two talked on various topics and entertained their fans.