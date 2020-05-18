Yuvraj Singh Recalls Being Called ‘Pie-Chucker’ by Kevin Pietersen in 2008, Says ‘Didn’t Feel Bad, I Actually’ Laughed

Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh will go down as one of the best batsmen to have played for India. However, along with being a ferocious hitter and sweet timer of the ball, the southpaw was also a handy left-arm spinner who had a knack of taking wickets in crunch moments. However, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen famously called Yuvraj a ‘pie-chucker’ after getting dismissed to the left-arm spinner during the 2008 Test series between India and England. He even went on to say that the Punjab-born cricketer bowls ‘left-arm filth.’ Yuvraj Singh Says he Would Prefer Coaching Over Commentary.

However, after retirement, Yuvraj poked fun at Pietersen for calling him a pie-chucker numerous times and he recalled the incident again when the two stars met each other during a recent live Instagram session. The 2011-World Cup winner said that he laughed when he came across Pietersen’s remarks during that time. He even revealed that he has the word ‘pie-chuker’ in his ‘favourite’ E-mail IDs. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Pledge to Never Support Shahid Afridi Again After His Controversial Remarks.

"Its still my email address, when you made that statement about my bowling. I didn't feel bad I actually laughed. I laughed so much because over the years I could not put it into words. But when you said it I felt yes that is what my bowling is,” the two-time World Cup winner told Pietersen

"That's why I put pie-chucker in my email address. It's my favourite email id. A lot of my friends call address me as pie-chucker sometimes. When you know somebody hits your bowling, they don't wanna get out to your bowling. I know you were like, 'I'm gonna hit this guy out of the park but I can't get out to him'. That was a lot of fun," Yuvraj added.

The England star was in splits after hearing Yuvraj’s comments. The former right-handed batsman also revealed that he always faced issues against the left-arm spinners. Hence, the opposition captain often used to introduce the left-arm spinners early in his innings. Even, he had to face left-arm spinners during a charity match after his retirement.

"I went to play a charity game in South Africa and Graeme Smith was the opposition captain. Can you believe it dude! I walked out to bat at 3 or 4 and Graeme Smith brought on a left-arm spinner. It is still haunting me," Pietersen said.