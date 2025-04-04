Yashasvi Jaiswal shocked the Indian cricketing circuit earlier this week, asking the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to permit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the opener to move base to Goa. While Jaiswal maintains that the move comes after his need for better opportunities with Goa, reports suggest otherwise. Yashasvi Jaiswal To Leave Mumbai Cricket! Star India Opener Asks MCA for No Objection Certificate For Moving To Goa Next Season: Report.

As per India Today, Jaiswal's move comes due to his sour relationship with the Mumbai captain and veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane. The duo's equation with each other turned hot since 2022, and reached a tipping point during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A clash against Jammu and Kashmir, which made Jaiswal give up on playing domestic cricket for the city.

Timeline Of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane's Sour Relationship

The first incident that sparked a fuse in the relationship dates back to 2022, when Rahane sent a young Jaiswal off the field for sledging Ravi Teja, during a West Zone vs South Zone match, where the former felt the opener needed disciplinary action. Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes 200 Fours in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

The second crack was during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 season, Rahane constantly quizzed Jaiswal over his poor shot selection, which the latter felt was harsh.

The final nail in the coffin, which cracked the relationship, was during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, where Jaiswal, after a poor showing, was criticised by management, which eventually led to the star India opener kicking Rahane's kitbag in anger, which was witnessed by staff as per the aforementioned report.

