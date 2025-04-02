In a shocking move, star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to switch his state cricket side from Mumbai to Goa. Jaiswal has asked the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for a No Objection Certificate (NOC), asking for permission to play domestic cricket for Goa next season onwards. Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes 200 Fours in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

As reported by the Indian Express, Jaiswal has emailed MCA about changing his state to Goa and has cited personal reasons for moving base from Mumbai. Jaiswal played all his age-group cricket in Mumbai before playing his First-Class match in 2019 and made his mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20, smashing truckloads of runs in the competition. In 36 FC matches for Mumbai, Jaiswal has amassed 3,712 runs with 13 hundreds and 12 fifties at an average of 60.85.

Interestingly, Jaiswal is following the footsteps of former players like Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad, who also moved from Mumbai to Goa for better opportunities in FC careers. Mumbai Cricket Association Welcomes South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas as He Visits Wankhede Stadium.

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, featuring in an Elite Group A match against Jammu and Kashmir, scoring 30 in both innings combined. The opener pulled out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal clash against Vidarbha, after picking up an ankle injury on the eve of the tie.

Jaiswal is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, and has been undergoing a rough patch, scoring 34 runs in three matches.

