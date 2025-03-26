Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 200 fours in the Indian Premier League, achieving the feat during the RR vs KKR match in IPL 2025 on March 26. The left-hander struck a boundary, albeit off a top-edge off the first ball of the match bowled by Spencer Johnson and found the fence once again, this time down the ground when the Australian pacer returned to bowl the third over. Yashasvi Jaiswal had managed just one run in Rajasthan Royals' first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and he will look to bounce back and have an impressive season. Why Sunil Narine Is Not Playing in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match? Check Reason Behind Kolkata Knight Riders' All-Rounder Missing Rajasthan Royals Clash.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes 200 Fours in IPL

𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 😎 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ fours and counting for the elegant Yashasvi Jaiswal 🙌 How many boundaries will he hit tonight? ✍ Updates ▶ https://t.co/lGpYvw7zTj#TATAIPL | #RRvKKR | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/7yh8rn0wQn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2025

