In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 39, Kolkata Knight Riders host defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs GT IPL 2023 match starts at 03:30 pm. This will be the ninth game of the season for KKR, while GT will feature in their eighth game. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 39 in Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans are comfortably placed in the upper half of the IPL 2023 points table with five wins from seven matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are placed in the lower half of the team standings with three wins from eight matches. KKR will be looking to build up some momentum now after registering a win following four consecutive defeats.

KKR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Wriddhiman Saha (GT) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for KKR vs GT fantasy team. KKR vs GT, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Clash at Eden Gardens Stadium.

KKR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In batting heavy Dream11 fantasy team we will pick Nitish Rana (KKR), Shubman Gill (GT), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), David Miller (GT), Rinku Singh (KKR) and Jason Roy (KKR) in our KKR vs GT Dream11 team.

KKR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the KKR vs GT, we will go with three all-rounders. Hardik Pandya (GT), Sunil Narine (KKR) and Andre Russell (KKR) can be picked in your KKR vs GT fantasy team.

KKR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Rashid Khan (GT) can be the lone bowler in your KKR vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

KKR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), David Miller (GT), Nitish Rana (KKR), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR), Jason Roy (KKR), Hardik Pandya (GT), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Rashid Khan (GT).

Shubman Gill (GT) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team KKR vs GT whereas Rashid Khan (GT) could be selected as the vice-captain.

