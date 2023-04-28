In match number 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a reverse fixture at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on April 29, 2023, Saturday. The first meeting between the two sides at this year’s IPL ended in a victory for Kolkata. However, in the upcoming match between Kolkata and Gujarat, we may or may not get to see a new team emerge victorious. Coming to the match preview for both teams, let us look how the two teams fare before the match gets underway. MS Dhoni Angry! 'Captain Cool' Turns 'Captain Hot' As CSK Captain Loses Cool During IPL 2023 Match Against RR, Fans React.

For defending IPL champions, Gujarat, their IPL 2023 campaign is going smoothly. After playing seven matches, the Hardik Pandya-led team has registered five wins and is currently sitting in the second position with 10 points. Their recent win came against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The match between Mumbai and Gujarat saw, batters Shubman Gill (56), Abhinav Manohar (42), and David Miller (46) performing well with the bat to help Gujarat post a challenging target of 208. Having to defend 208, Gujarat bowlers, especially spinner Rashid Khan (3/37), ran through the Mumbai’s batting line-up to bundle them out for 152. With this win, Gujarat not only secured their fifth win of the season but also boosted their hopes of making it to the playoffs of 2023 IPL. Gujarat in their next match will be aiming to carry on their winning momentum.

For Kolkata, their 2023 IPL campaign seems to be off the track. The Nitish Rana-led side is languishing at the bottom-half – seventh – of the points table with six points after recording three victories out of the eight games. After a four-game losing streak, the two-time IPL winners finally managed to taste a victory against the fifth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After defeating RCB in the early stages of the IPL, they pulled off another win against the 2016 IPL finalists at their home ground. Opting to bat first, Kolkata posted a competitive total of 200, after some vital contributions from Jason Roy (56) and Nitish Rana (48). While defending 201, Varun Chakravarthy (3-fer) starred with the ball to see Kolkata bowl Bangalore out well below the target. MS Dhoni Hits 'Bullseye' As He Runs Out Dhruv Jurel With Direct Hit During RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

KKR vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Kolkata and Gujarat have played against each other two times with both winning one time.

KKR vs GT Match Number 39 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Jason Roy (KKR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Shubman Gill (GT)

Hardik Pandya (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

KKR vs GT Match Number 39 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium, in Kolkata, on April 29 (Saturday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

KKR vs GT Match Number 39 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the KKR vs GT Match Number 39 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the KKR vs GT Match Number 39 in India.

KKR vs GT Match Number 39 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little/Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

