The IPL 2025 is upon us and we have an exciting contest on the cards to kickstart the 18th edition of the popular T20 tournament. The excitement levels have sky-rocketed once again and a familiar rivalry will take centre-stage with fresh leaders in charge. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions have a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane while Rajat Patidar has taken over the reins of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this season. The last time a KKR vs RCB contest started an IPL was way back in the inaugural edition in 2008. In this article, we shall take a look at the likely XIs of both teams. Kolkata Weather Live: Get Rain Forecast for KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match At Eden Gardens.

Fans will be looking forward with excitement as to which players make it to the playing XIs of both teams. It might be the first game of the season but both teams are likely to follow a pattern of forming the playing XI, taking cues from the past seasons, despite the presence of some new faces in both camps. The Eden Gardens is set to host this fascinating showdown with KKR beginning their title defense.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders had a pretty balanced playing XI that won the IPL 2024 title under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy. But the three-time champions will have to deal with the absences of some key players, the likes of which include Phil Salt, Mitchell Starc and skipper Shreyas Iyer himself. Quinton de Kock is expected to slot right in Phil Salt's place at the top of the order as he and Sunil Narine open the innings. Captain Ajinkya Rahane will come in at number three followed by his deputy Venkatesh Iyer at four. KKR vs RCB IPL 2025: What Happened Last Time Kolkata Knight Riders Played Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League Tournament Opener?

The big-hitting trio of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh will follow accordingly. While Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and either one of Spencer Johnson or Anrich Nortje will be expected to form the pace attack, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine will shoulder the spin-bowling duties. The batting order of the side might change depending on the situation of the game.

KKR Playing XI vs RCB

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje/Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya and Anukul Roy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli will open the innings once again like he has been doing for the past few seasons and this time, he will have wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt as his opening partner. Phil Salt is no stranger to the Eden Gardens, having played some crucial knocks at the venue last year in KKR's title-winning campaign. He will hope to continue that same form against his former team. RCB's new captain Rajat Patidar will come in at number three followed by the big-hitting Liam Livingstone at number four. KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 1.

The England all-rounder will look to fill in the shoes of Glenn Maxwell, who was signed by Punjab Kings. Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Krunal Pandya are the next in line, not necessarily in that order. RCB's pace-bowling responsibilities will be shouldered by Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and also Yash Dayal, Krunal Pandya and former KKR player Suyash Sharma will form the spin attack.

RCB Playing XI vs KKR

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

RCB Impact Players: Rasikh Dar, Swapnil Singh, Devdutt Padikkal and Manoj Bhandage

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).