Kolkata Weather Live For KKR vs RCB IPL 2025: The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kickstarts on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 tournament opener at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The BCCI has planned a glamorous opening ceremony as well, which will see celebrities like Disha Patani, Karan Aujla, and Shreya Ghosal perform ahead of match one of IPL 2025. However, the ceremony and KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match is facing a rain threat. KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 1.

What Is the Weather Forecast for KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match?

Ahead of the tournament opener in Kolkata, the Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an orange warning for several parts of West Bengal, which could see 'thunderstorms with lighting', and heavy spells of rain. The weather forecast for until March 22 states Kolkata could receive isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall, and could potentially see thunderstorms, lighting, and gusty winds.

Live Weather Forecast For KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

As seen in the weather forecast above, Kolkata will most likely receive heavy showers in the morning, between 5 AM and 11 AM, which will then slowly fall off. However, rain could return in the latter part of the day, and play spoilsport during KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match as well. No reserve day has been allotted for league matches in IPL.

