The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is just under 24 hours and will see Kolkata Knight Riders clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener, which interestingly is only the second time ever that these two franchises will feature in a tournament opener. The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 tournament opener will be played at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which witnessed a humdinger the last time these two sides met at the venue in 2024, where the hosts won by one run. However, in the only IPL opener featuring KKR and RCB, something historic took place, which laid the foundation for the Indian Premier League for years to come. KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 1.

What Happened Last Time KKR and RCB Featured in an IPL Tournament Opener?

After months of wait, the inaugural edition of IPL took place in 2008, with Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned KKR taking on then Vijay Mallya-purchased RCB, which featured a plethora of cricketing stars on the field, and the who-is-who of the entertainment world off the ground at M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru.

No one knew what to expect, as KKR were asked to bat first by RCB, which witnessed New Zealand's Brendon McCullum play out a historic knock, that inspired many cricketers, who will play in IPL 2025. McCullum decimated the RCB's bowling attack, and reached his half-century in 32, but accelerated his knock thereon, reaching IPL's maiden hundred in 53 balls, which included eight fours, and seven sixes. Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain for IPL 2025, Star Batter To Lead Defending Champions in Indian Premier League Season 18.

However, the former KKR coach showed no signs of slowing down and carried his assault taking another 17 balls to reach his 150. McCullum remained unbeaten on 158 from 73 deliveries and took KKR to a mammoth 222-run total.

Brendon McCullum's Unbeaten 158*

In reply, RCB led by Rahul Dravid folded for merely 82 runs, with extras being the highest contributor to their scorecard as Ajit Agarkar and Ashok Dinda wrecked the Bengaluru-based franchise's batting order to register an emphatic 14-run win, and thus kicked off the IPL in cinematic fashion.

