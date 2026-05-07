Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran Involved in Heated Exchange During LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 (Watch Video)
A high-pressure moment during the IPL 2026 match between LSG and RCB saw Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya engage in a heated on-field exchange. The incident shortly after Krunal dismissed LSG opener Arshin Kulkarni, adding to the intensity of a contest already marked by rain interruptions and a Mitchell Marsh century.
The high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) witnessed a moment of significant friction on Thursday night. Nicholas Pooran and former LSG captain Krunal Pandya were involved in a sharp on-field exchange at the Ekana Stadium, highlighting the mounting pressure as the tournament nears the business end. Mitchell Marsh Scores 49-Ball Century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Match.
The incident occurred during the 10th over of the Lucknow innings, shortly after play had resumed following a brief rain delay. Krunal, now representing RCB after a high-profile move, provided his side with a crucial breakthrough by dismissing LSG opener Arshin Kulkarni for 17.
As Nicholas Pooran walked out to join Mitchell Marsh, words were exchanged between the West Indian left-hander and the RCB all-rounder. The confrontation appeared to stem from Krunal’s animated celebration following Kulkarni's wicket, which seemingly did not sit well with the incoming batter.
The exchange continued for several deliveries, with the umpires eventually stepping in to de-escalate the situation. While the specific nature of the comments remains unconfirmed, the body language of both players suggested a lingering intensity from their previous years as teammates in the Lucknow camp.
Watch Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran's Heated Exchange
Things are heating up in this Revenge Week clash! 🔥
A contest within the contest is brewing between #NicholasPooran and #KrunalPandya! 👀#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #LSGvRCB | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/gEprGnf2A7 pic.twitter.com/C2oqmrYF0X
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 7, 2026
Krunal Pandya-Nicholas Pooran Exhange
Rain stopped, heat went on! 🔥#NicholasPooran was clearly not amused by #KrunalPandya’s bouncers! 🥶#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #LSGvRCB | LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/e7yts3aDc8
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 7, 2026
The flare-up occurred at a critical juncture in the match. Lucknow Super Giants, currently fighting to move up from the bottom of the points table, have been under scrutiny for their middle-order consistency. Pooran, in particular, has faced criticism for his form earlier this season, including a dismissal in a Super Over loss to KKR.
Conversely, Krunal Pandya has been a revitalised force for RCB, frequently delivering breakthroughs in the middle overs. His fourth over of the night proved to be a roller-coaster, as he leaked 10 runs to Marsh before dismissing Kulkarni.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).