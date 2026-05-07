Mitchell Marsh Scores 49-Ball Century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Match
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh struck a sensational century off just 49 deliveries for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 7 May. His high-octane innings powered LSG to 145/1 before persistent rain forced a suspension of play at the Ekana Stadium.
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh produced one of the most destructive batting displays of the IPL 2026 season tonight, hammering a 49-ball century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Australian opener's masterclass provided the backbone for a dominant Lucknow performance at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, before weather intervened. You can follow Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.
The match, which serves as a crucial reverse fixture for both sides, was suspended due to heavy rain with Lucknow Super Giants comfortably placed at 145/1 after 14 overs.
Opting to field first after winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar quickly found his bowlers under pressure. Mitchell Marsh set the tone in the opening overs, taking advantage of the hard ball to clear the boundaries with ease. He reached his half-century in just 24 deliveries, striking six sixes in the powerplay alone.
Mitchell Marsh Scores Hundred
A tidal wave of emotion and a spectacular monsoon of sixes! 🌊🥹
Mitchell Marsh brought his own thunderstorm to the crease tonight 💯
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/W0eDq9aWb7#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #LSGvRCB | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/8nM6kZJJxr
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2026
Marsh’s aggression forced RCB to rotate through several bowling options, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, but neither could stem the flow of runs. By the end of the first six overs, Lucknow had raced to 68/0, with Marsh contributing 58 of those runs. Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for LSG vs RCB IPL 2026.
Following a brief rain delay early in the innings, Marsh maintained his concentration and continued his assault on both pace and spin. While his opening partner Arshin Kulkarni fell for a steady 17, dismissed by Krunal Pandya shortly after play resumed, Marsh remained unfazed.
He moved from 91 to 100 in the 14th over, delivered by Romario Shepherd. A low full toss outside off stump was steered through point for a boundary to bring up the milestone off 49 balls. His innings included nine fours and nine sixes, showcasing a blend of raw power and technical precision on a surface that has traditionally favoured bowlers.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).