Glenn Maxwell had been in the eye of the storm during his stint with the Kings XI Punjab. He was trolled for a series of poor performances in the IPL 2020 not only by the netizens but also by Virender Sehwag. But his poor form just vanished during the three-game ODI series against India. In the first ODI between India and Australia, he scored 45 runs from 19 balls slamming five fours and three sixes. Whereas in the second ODI, the KXIP batsman came up with a gritty knock once again. He scored 63 runs from 29 balls and hammered the Indian bowlers. Now, KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer who was watching the proceedings of the game took a sly dig at the Australian. Gautam Gambhir Criticises Virat Kohli for 'T20' Type of Captaincy in 2nd ODI Against Australia.

He took to social media and shared a meme and posted the same on social media. The meme featured Naseeruddin Shah from the Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre's film 'Sarfarosh'. The meme had the words, "Gunnah hai yeh." The Kings XI Punjab batsman lacked fire in IPL 2020 and was trolled on numerous occasions during the tournament. Now let's check out the tweet posted by the KXIP coach.

The Indian team lost the three-game ODI series as the Australians lead the tournament by 2-0 for now. The third game will be held on December 4, 2020, in Canberra. India lost the second ODI by 51 runs and the first one by 66 runs. Both games were held at the Sydney Cricket Stadium.

