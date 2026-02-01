Lahore Weather and Rain Forecast for PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I 2026

Cricket fans can expect an uninterrupted series finale today as Pakistan and Australia meet at the Gaddafi Stadium for the third and final PAK vs AUS T20I 2026. Pakistan currently leads the three-match series 2-0 and will be looking to capitalise on the spin-friendly conditions that have defined the tour so far. Australia, missing several senior players, will aim for a consolation win on a pitch that typically slows down as the sun sets. PAK vs AUS: Cameron Green's 'Chucking' Gesture Ignites Debate Over Pakistan Bowler Usman Tariq's Action.

Despite cooler winter temperatures in the Punjab capital, meteorological reports confirm that clear and pleasant conditions will prevail, with no risk of rain impacting the scheduled start.

Lahore Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather in Lahore is currently mostly cloudy with a temperature of 17°C, according to the latest local data. While cloud cover will remain throughout the afternoon, the probability of precipitation stands at a negligible 8 percent to 10 percent. Wind speeds are expected to be light, blowing from the north at approximately 2 mph, ensuring stable conditions for both bowlers and batters. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed On Single-Digit Score During PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026.

Lahore Weather Live

As the match progresses into the evening, the temperature is forecast to dip to a low of 8°C. Following a decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this month to bring match timings forward due to winter weather, the early start is intended to mitigate the impact of heavy dew and falling temperatures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).