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Cricket Cricket PSL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: The Race for the Final Spots Explained As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 enters its final weekend of league-stage fixtures, the battle for the top four has intensified.

As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 enters its final weekend of league-stage fixtures, the battle for the top four has intensified. Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have comfortably secured their place at the summit, and Rawalpindiz became the first team to be mathematically eliminated, five teams remain in a high-stakes scramble for the two remaining playoff berths. Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf Involved in On-field Altercation During PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Peshawar Zalmi Lead the Way as Rawalpindiz Exit

Peshawar Zalmi have been the standout side of the 2026 campaign. Following their recent seven-wicket victory over Karachi Kings, Babar Azam’s men sit at the top of the table with 17 points from nine matches. Their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.645 ensures they will likely finish as the first-placed seed, granting them two chances to reach the final via the Qualifier.

At the opposite end of the table, the newly established Rawalpindiz franchise has endured a difficult debut season. With only one win from nine matches, the Rawalpindi-based side is officially out of contention, leaving them to play the role of 'spoilers' in their final fixture against Hyderabad Kingsmen this Sunday.

Multan Sultans Clinch Second Spot

Despite a recent narrow loss to the Kingsmen, Multan Sultans have managed to clinch the second playoff spot with 12 points. Even if they lose against Islamabad United on April 26, their positive NRR of +0.450 and one-point advantage over others will ensure they remain untouchable. PSL 2026: Bangladesh Cricket Board Withdraws NOC for Mustafizur Rahman.

The Mid-Table Logjam

The most critical fixture of the week takes place this evening, Friday, 24 April, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Islamabad United (9 points) face off against the tournament's other debutants, the Hyderabad Kingsmen (8 points).

A victory for Islamabad would take them to 11 points, effectively securing their progression given their healthy NRR of +1.082. However, a win for the Kingsmen would catapult them into the top four, leaving Islamabad needing a victory in their final game against Multan Sultans to stay in control of their destiny.

Outside Hopes for Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings

Both Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings currently sit on 8 points with just one match remaining. For either side to qualify, they must win their respective final fixtures and hope that other results fall in their favour.

The Qalandars face a daunting final task against the league leaders, Peshawar Zalmi, on Saturday. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings will look to exploit a struggling Quetta Gladiators side earlier that afternoon. For these teams, the margin for error has disappeared, and NRR is expected to become the deciding factor if they finish level with the teams above them. Ali Raza Hat-Trick Video: Watch Peshawar Zalmi Pacer Become Youngest-Player To Achieve the Feat in PSL History.

PSL 2026 Table

Position Team Played Points Net Run Rate Status 1 Peshawar Zalmi 9 17 +2.645 Qualified 2 Multan Sultans 9 12 +0.450 Qualified 3 Islamabad United 8 9 +1.082 In Contention 4 Hyderabad Kingsmen 8 8 -0.367 In Contention 5 Lahore Qalandars 9 8 -0.558 In Contention 6 Karachi Kings 9 8 -1.063 In Contention 7 Quetta Gladiators 9 6 -0.355 In Contention 8 Rawalpindiz 9 2 -1.330 Eliminated

PSL 2026 Playoffs

Match Date Kick-off Time (IST) Venue Qualifier (1st vs 2nd) Tuesday, 28 April 2026 7:30 PM National Stadium, Karachi Eliminator 1 (3rd vs 4th) Wednesday, 29 April 2026 7:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier vs Winner Eliminator 1) Friday, 1 May 2026 7:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Final (Winner Qualifier vs Winner Eliminator 2) Sunday, 3 May 2026 7:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 playoffs will commence following the conclusion of the group stage on 26 April. The knockout phase features four matches, culminating in the grand final in early May.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).