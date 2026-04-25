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Cricket Cricket Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast The fixture, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, represents a high-stakes encounter for the defending champions, Lahore, who are currently fighting to secure their place in the playoffs. Conversely, Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi arrive in Lahore with an unblemished record, having already qualified for the next round as the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

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The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 enters a critical phase this evening as the Lahore Qalandars host the league-leading Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium. The fixture, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, represents a high-stakes encounter for the defending champions, Lahore, who are currently fighting to secure their place in the playoffs. Conversely, Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi arrive in Lahore with an unblemished record, having already qualified for the next round as the only unbeaten side in the tournament. PSL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: The Race for the Final Spots Explained

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Schedule and Timing

The contest is set to take place in the evening in Lahore, with the toss expected to play a vital role due to the dew factor.

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi (Match 38)

Date: Saturday, 25 April 2026

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium

Toss Time: 6:30 IST

Match Start: 7:00 IST How to Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming Online

Fans can follow the action live through various digital platforms. In Pakistan, the match will be streamed on the following apps:

Tamasha: Offers high-definition streaming and is often the primary digital destination for PSL fans.

Tapmad: Another reliable subscription-based platform providing ad-free coverage.

Myco: A popular choice for interactive streaming experiences.

However, note that there is currently no official TV broadcast or live streaming platform available for viewers in India for the 2026 season.

PSL 2026 Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in Pakistan can watch the game for free on PTV Sports, the national broadcaster. Additionally, A Sports and Ten Sports provide comprehensive coverage, including pre-match and post-match expert analysis. Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf Involved in On-field Altercation During PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Playoff Implications

For the Lahore Qalandars, tonight’s match is a near-knockout fixture. Sitting in fourth place with four wins from nine matches, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s men require a victory to stay ahead in the race for the final four. Their recent form has been inconsistent, following a five-wicket defeat to the Karachi Kings, though they previously secured a vital win against the Quetta Gladiators.

Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, are enjoying their most dominant season to date. They currently sit at the summit of the points table with 17 points and a formidable Net Run Rate of +2.645. A win tonight would not only maintain their perfect streak but also guarantee them a top-two finish, providing a direct route to the tournament Qualifier.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).