PAK vs AUS: Cameron Green's 'Chucking' Gesture Ignites Debate Over Pakistan Bowler Usman Tariq's Action

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A moment of high drama during the PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026 saw Australian all-rounder Cameron Green visibly express his displeasure with Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action, reigniting a long-standing debate in cricket circles. Green, after being dismissed by Tariq, was captured on camera making a distinct throwing motion with his arm as he walked back to the pavilion, a gesture widely interpreted as an accusation of an illegal bowling action, commonly known as 'chucking'. The incident, which occurred at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing significant attention from fans and former players alike. Pakistan Beat Australia by 90 Runs in PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026; Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, and Spinners Shine As Hosts Gain 2-0 Decisive Lead.

Cameron Green's Chucking Gesture Goes Viral

🚨🚨 Cameron Green called out Usman Tariq for chucking after getting out!! - Tom Banton called out Usman Tariq for chucking in ILT2O. - PSL banned him for chucking. - Green tonight called him out for chucking. Is ICC sleeping? How is he not banned?pic.twitter.com/8mSKViQzho — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 31, 2026

Usman Tariq's unorthodox bowling style has been a subject of scrutiny on multiple occasions throughout his career. Reports indicate that the spinner has faced questions regarding the legality of his action previously, including during the ninth and tenth editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Despite these past concerns, Tariq has consistently undergone official biomechanical testing at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)-accredited laboratories and has been cleared, with his action deemed legal under International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations. Tariq himself has maintained that his action falls within the ICC's permitted 15-degree elbow extension limit. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed On Single-Digit Score During PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026.

Under ICC rules, a bowling action is considered illegal if a player's elbow extends by more than 15 degrees during the delivery stride, measured from the point the bowling arm reaches horizontal until the ball is released. Despite Green's visible reaction, no formal on-field complaint was lodged by the Australian team or the umpires during the match. This means that, as per current regulations, Tariq's action remains legitimate unless a formal report is made by match officials, triggering a review through the ICC's established biomechanical testing process.

The contentious dismissal occurred in the 11th over of Australia's chase, with Green attempting to hit a six but mistiming the shot and being caught at point. Green was Australia's top scorer, contributing 35 runs off just 20 balls, in an innings where the visitors struggled against Pakistan's spin attack. Pakistan ultimately secured a dominant 90-run victory, bowling Australia out for 108 and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. While the match result was decisive, Green's animated reaction has ensured that the debate surrounding Usman Tariq's bowling action will continue to be a talking point in the cricketing world.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).