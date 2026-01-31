Babar No KING!
Adam Zampa once again dismisses Babar Azam! 🇦🇺🙌
The Pakistan star batter departs for just 2 (5) and continues his poor form. 🇵🇰🙆♂️🤯#BabarAzam #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/twLiky3wtZ
— Men’s Cricket (@MensCricket) January 31, 2026
Babar Azam Needs To Dig Deep
Need for the hour for Babar Azam. pic.twitter.com/qJHsSatKTs
— useforimages (@useforimag97907) January 31, 2026
Practice Makes Man Imperfect
He skipped important BBL matches to prepare for this series. King Babar Azam is on a mission to prove practice makes a man imperfect. pic.twitter.com/lKS9gioqbW
— The PCT Army.🇵🇰 (@thepctarmy) January 31, 2026
Babar Azam in the Dressing Room
Babar Azam goes to the pavilion when a spinner comes on to bowl. pic.twitter.com/atEZez4JmU
— Ali Imtisal Naqi (@AliImtisalNaqi) January 31, 2026
