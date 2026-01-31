Babar Azam has been going through a dismal run of form in the Pakistan national cricket team, and he continues to be in a slump during the ongoing PAK vs AUS T20I 2026 series against Australia. Babar came to bat with Pakistan 70 for 2, and despite having no pressure, failed to score runs, getting dimissed single-digit score. Azam, for the fifth time in the format, became the victim of Adam Zampa in international cricket, who trapped him LBW. Fans were frustrated and took to social media to share their Babar Azam funny memes, which instantly went viral. Pakistan's Third Umpire Mistakes Babar Azam for a Left-Handed Batsman During DRS Call, Commentators Laugh Out Loud (Watch Video)

Babar No KING!

Adam Zampa once again dismisses Babar Azam! 🇦🇺🙌 The Pakistan star batter departs for just 2 (5) and continues his poor form. 🇵🇰🙆‍♂️🤯#BabarAzam #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/twLiky3wtZ — Men’s Cricket (@MensCricket) January 31, 2026

Babar Azam Needs To Dig Deep

Need for the hour for Babar Azam. pic.twitter.com/qJHsSatKTs — useforimages (@useforimag97907) January 31, 2026

Practice Makes Man Imperfect

He skipped important BBL matches to prepare for this series. King Babar Azam is on a mission to prove practice makes a man imperfect. pic.twitter.com/lKS9gioqbW — The PCT Army.🇵🇰 (@thepctarmy) January 31, 2026

Babar Azam in the Dressing Room

Babar Azam goes to the pavilion when a spinner comes on to bowl. pic.twitter.com/atEZez4JmU — Ali Imtisal Naqi (@AliImtisalNaqi) January 31, 2026

