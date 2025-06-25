Mumbai, June 25: Being amongst the centurions in the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Leeds has propelled Rishabh Pant and Ben Duckett to achieve their career-best rating in the ICC Men’s Test Batting rankings. Pant, India’s vice-captain who became just the second wicket-keeper after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower to score two centuries in the same Test match through his knocks of 134 and 118 in the thrilling Test match at Leeds that England won by five wickets, gained a new career-best rating of 801 after gaining one spot to be at seventh place on the list for Test batters. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Reacts When Asked About Rishabh Pant’s Twin Hundreds Against England, Says ‘There’re Three More Centuries’.

On the other hand, Duckett, who scored 62 runs in the first innings and 149 in the thrilling chase of 371 on the final day to pick the Player of the Match award, has achieved a new career-best rating of 787, while jumping five places to be at eighth place in the updated Test batters rankings.

Though India ended on the losing side, other centurions have all made good gains - captain Shubman Gill has jumped five places to be back in the top 20 list, KL Rahul has moved up 10 places to 38th place, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal retains fourth position.

England’s top-order batter Ollie Pope, who scored a century in the first innings, has moved up three places to 19th position, while wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith is at a career-best 27th position, with his scores of 40 and 44 lifting him eight places. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Ben Duckett’s Heroics Seal Record Chase As England Go 1–0 Up Against India at Headingley.

Fast bowler Josh Tongue has jumped 16 places to 64th after grabbing seven wickets in the match and captain Ben Stokes has gained one slot to be 49th among bowlers and is up by three places to fifth among all-rounders after picking a total of five wickets and scoring 53 runs in two innings.

From the drawn Galle Test, former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim has gained 11 places to reach 28th position after amassing scores of 163 and 49, while current skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto’s twin-centuries help him gain a whopping 21 places to reach a career-best 29th position and Shadman Islam has moved from 58th to 55th position.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka’s first innings knock of 187 has helped him advance 21 places to a career-best 31st position. In the bowlers’ rankings, spinner Nayeem Hasan is up to 48th from 54th place after picking six wickets in the match including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Pacer Hasan Mahmud has gone from 59th to 54th place while Sri Lanka’s Milan Rathnayake has advanced 17 places to 69th position.

