ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming: England and Australia meet in the second One-Day International (ODI). The three-match series is currently 1-0 in favour of Australia after the visitors won the opening match by 19 runs. The home side will be looking to draw level here in this fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for live telecast, free live streaming online, scores, match timings and other details for the ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI, please scroll down for all relevant and necessary information. England vs Australia Manchester, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

England failed to chase 295 in the series opener despite Sam Billings scoring an impressive century. Apart from him and Jonny Bairstow, none of the England batsmen got going and the hosts were eventually restricted to 275 for nine. Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to repeat their performance and seal the series.

England vs Australia, 2nd ODI Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

England vs Australia 2nd ODI match will take place on September 13, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground and it has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 1:00 pm local time). England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020: Jonny Bairstow vs Josh Hazlewood and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

England vs Australia, 2nd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can live telecast the England vs Australia 2nd ODI match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for ENG vs AUS 2020 series in India. Fans can follow live action on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. Unfortunately, the game will not be broadcast with Hindi commentary.

England vs Australia, 2nd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Those unable to watch the England vs Australia match live on television sets can watch the live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI match online on its mobile app as well on the website. JIO subscribers can also follow the live-action as live streaming will also be available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also be providing live-action online. England could field an unchanged side while Australia are likely to make two changes.

