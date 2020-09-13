After a narrow loss against Australia in the first ODI, team England looks to make a comeback in the second match. The hosts lost the first game by 19 runs and the visitors made it 1-0 like a walk in the park. As Australia eye to win the series, England will look to equalling the three-game series. The second match will be hosted at Manchester at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Ahead of the game which will be held later today, we bring to you the weather and the pitch report. So, as per Accuweather.com, the weather in Manchester is touted to be ideal for the game of cricket. Good news for all the fans is that the rain Gods will stay away from the match. England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020: Jonny Bairstow vs Josh Hazlewood and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

The day will be sunny mostly and the temperatures would hover at around 19-21 degrees. The start of the match could have partly sunny weather but there are almost zero chances of the rains. The temperatures are expected to go in the afternoon but will come down as the evening progresses. Which means the fans can enjoy a full game of cricket. Now let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather.

Manchester weather update (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pitch report:

Traditionally the Old Trafford Cricket ground if known to favour the batsmen. However, things get a little unpredicted in the middle overs and the batsmen need to look to save their wickets. Out of the last four occasions, the team chasing hasn't won even a single game.

