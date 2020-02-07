Live Cricket Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I 2020, Tri-Series Match on SonyLiv: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND W vs AUS W on TV and Online

India Women's Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @BCCIWomen)

India women will be facing hosts Australia in the 5th T20I match of the tri-series hoping to resurrect their campaign after successive defeats. India Women vs Australia Women match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. India began the tournament with a 5-wicket win over England before losing to Australia and England in subsequent matches leaving them last in the T20I tri-series with two matches to go. A win over hosts Australia will take India Women to 4 points but won’t be enough to assure them a final berth with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side also hoping for England to beat Australia Women in the final league stage before the final. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and online live streaming for IND W vs AUS W 5th T20I encounter, please scroll down. Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Australia 2020 Points Table Updated: England Go on Top After Win Over India.

Harmanpreet Kaur anchored India’s chase in the first match to get them off to a perfect start in T20I Tri-series but India Women were asked to bat first in the next two matches and they lost both folding for under 150 runs in both the games. Only three Indian batswomen managed to cross double figures in each of the two matches they have lost so far in the series. Their opponents lost their opening T20I match against England Women in the Super over before beating India Women by four wickets in the second game. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule Time Table in IST For Free PDF Download.

India W vs Australia W 5th T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Schedule (Match Time and Date)

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match in the tri-nation series will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne in Australia on February 08, 2020 (Saturday). IND W vs AUS W T20I match is scheduled to start at 06:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 12:10 pm local time.

India W vs Australia W 5th T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Telecast in India

Cricket crazy fans and especially fans of Indian Women’s cricket team can follow the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Tri-series, which involves India, Australia and England women’s cricket teams. Viewers can live telecast the India W vs AUS W 5th T20I match on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD channels.

India W vs Australia W 5th T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming Online

Fans can also live stream the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match on Sony Pictures channels. SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming the IND W vs AUS W 5th T20I match for its online fans in India.

In their earlier meeting in the Twenty20 International Tri-series, Australia Women bundled India for 103 runs with Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck sharing seven wickets between themselves before Perry returned with the bat to steer Australia home.