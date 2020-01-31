ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule Time Table in IST For Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 WC in Australia

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is all set to be held from February 21 in Australia. This will be the seventh edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. For the first time, the tournament will be standalone with Men’s event taking place in October-November 2020. Australia will turn host for the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time. Meanwhile, for the complete schedule of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, you can scroll below. And to download free PDF of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 schedule online, you can click here. A total of ten teams will take part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. India Squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Announced, Harmanpreet to Lead 15-Member Indian Squad in Australia.
The ten participating teams have been divided into two groups of five teams each. The Group A comprises of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh while England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand are in Group B. Out of the ten teams, Bangladesh and Thailand qualified from the qualifying tournament.
Australia comes into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 as the defending champions. Interestingly, they are the most successful team in the tournament’s history and have won the Women’s T20 World Cup four times. England won the inaugural edition of the tournament while West Indies lifted the cup in 2016 edition. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Trophy Unveiled by Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor in Melbourne, Have a Look.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Full Schedule
|Date
|Matches
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Feb 21, 2020
|Australia v India
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|01:30 pm
|Feb 22, 2020
|Windies v Thailand
|WACA, Perth
|11:30 am
|Feb 22, 2020
|New Zealand v Sri Lanka
|WACA, Perth
|04:30 pm
|Feb 23, 2020
|England v South Africa
|WACA, Perth
|04:30 pm
|Feb 24, 2020
|Australia v Sri Lanka
|WACA, Perth
|11:30 am
|Feb 24, 2020
|India v Bangladesh
|WACA, Perth
|04:30 pm
|Feb 26, 2020
|England v Thailand
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|08:30 am
|Feb 26, 2020
|Windies v Pakistan
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|01:30 am
|Feb 27, 2020
|India v New Zealand
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|08:30 am
|Feb 27, 2020
|Australia v Bangladesh,
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|01:30 pm
|Feb 28, 2020
|South Africa v Thailand
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|08:30 am
|Feb 28, 2020
|England v Pakistan
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|01:30 pm
|Feb 29, 2020
|New Zealand v Bangladesh
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|08:30 am
|Feb 29, 2020
|India v Sri Lanka
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|01:30 pm
|March 1, 2020
|South Africa v Pakistan
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|08:30 am
|March 1, 2020
|England v Windies
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|01:30 pm
|March 2, 2020
|Sri Lanka v Bangladesh
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|08:30 am
|March 2, 2020
|Australia v New Zealand
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|01:30 pm
|March 3, 2020
|Pakistan v Thailand
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|08:30 am
|March 3, 2020
|Windies v South Africa
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|01:30 pm
|Semi-Finals
|March 5, 2020
|Semifinal 1
|SCG, Sydney
|08:30 am
|March 5, 2020
|Semifinal 2
|SCG, Sydney
|01:30 pm
|Finals
|March 8, 2019
|Finals
|Melbourne
|01:30 pm
As per the format of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, top two teams from each group will progress to semi-finals. Group A topper will face the second-placed team of Group B while topper in Group B will take on a second-placed team of Group A. The semi-finals will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the same day on March 05. The final of Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be held on March 08 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.