ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule Time Table in IST For Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 WC in Australia

File image of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup trophy (Photo Credits: ICC)

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is all set to be held from February 21 in Australia. This will be the seventh edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. For the first time, the tournament will be standalone with Men’s event taking place in October-November 2020. Australia will turn host for the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time. Meanwhile, for the complete schedule of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, you can scroll below. And to download free PDF of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 schedule online, you can click here. A total of ten teams will take part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. India Squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Announced, Harmanpreet to Lead 15-Member Indian Squad in Australia.

The ten participating teams have been divided into two groups of five teams each. The Group A comprises of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh while England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand are in Group B. Out of the ten teams, Bangladesh and Thailand qualified from the qualifying tournament.

Australia comes into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 as the defending champions. Interestingly, they are the most successful team in the tournament’s history and have won the Women’s T20 World Cup four times. England won the inaugural edition of the tournament while West Indies lifted the cup in 2016 edition. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Trophy Unveiled by Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor in Melbourne, Have a Look.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Full Schedule

Date Matches Venue Time (IST) Feb 21, 2020 Australia v India Sydney Showground Stadium 01:30 pm Feb 22, 2020 Windies v Thailand WACA, Perth 11:30 am Feb 22, 2020 New Zealand v Sri Lanka WACA, Perth 04:30 pm Feb 23, 2020 England v South Africa WACA, Perth 04:30 pm Feb 24, 2020 Australia v Sri Lanka WACA, Perth 11:30 am Feb 24, 2020 India v Bangladesh WACA, Perth 04:30 pm Feb 26, 2020 England v Thailand Manuka Oval, Canberra 08:30 am Feb 26, 2020 Windies v Pakistan Manuka Oval, Canberra 01:30 am Feb 27, 2020 India v New Zealand Junction Oval, Melbourne 08:30 am Feb 27, 2020 Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval, Canberra 01:30 pm Feb 28, 2020 South Africa v Thailand Manuka Oval, Canberra 08:30 am Feb 28, 2020 England v Pakistan Manuka Oval, Canberra 01:30 pm Feb 29, 2020 New Zealand v Bangladesh Junction Oval, Melbourne 08:30 am Feb 29, 2020 India v Sri Lanka Sydney Showground Stadium 01:30 pm March 1, 2020 South Africa v Pakistan Sydney Showground Stadium 08:30 am March 1, 2020 England v Windies Sydney Showground Stadium 01:30 pm March 2, 2020 Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Junction Oval, Melbourne 08:30 am March 2, 2020 Australia v New Zealand Junction Oval, Melbourne 01:30 pm March 3, 2020 Pakistan v Thailand Sydney Showground Stadium 08:30 am March 3, 2020 Windies v South Africa Sydney Showground Stadium 01:30 pm Semi-Finals March 5, 2020 Semifinal 1 SCG, Sydney 08:30 am March 5, 2020 Semifinal 2 SCG, Sydney 01:30 pm Finals March 8, 2019 Finals Melbourne 01:30 pm

As per the format of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, top two teams from each group will progress to semi-finals. Group A topper will face the second-placed team of Group B while topper in Group B will take on a second-placed team of Group A. The semi-finals will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the same day on March 05. The final of Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be held on March 08 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.