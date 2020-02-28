Live Cricket Streaming of South Africa Women vs Thailand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of SA W vs THA W on TV and Online

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa Women will the top spot in Group B when they face debutants Thailand in their second match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The South Africa vs Thailand Women encounter will match no 11 in ICC Women’s T20 CWC tournament. South Africa beat England Women by six wickets in their opening game and only of the tournament and will be eager to continue that run against minnows Thailand, who have suffered heavy defeats in both the games that they have played in the competition. A win against newbies Thailand will send South Africa to the top of Group B and also assure them a semi-final berth. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score details for the SA W vs THA W, should scroll down for all information. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online.

Thailand have failed to cross the 100-run mark in each of the two matches they have played so far in 200 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Interestingly, they have scored 78 in both of their matches against West Indies and England respectively. West Indies thrashed the T20I World Cup debutants by seven wickets after chasing down 79 with 20 balls remaining, while England beat Thailand by 98 massive runs after restricting them to 78/7 in 20 overs having posted 176/2 batting first. South Africa, on the other, chased down a 124-run target against England with six wickets and two deliveries in hand. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table.

South Africa W vs Thailand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 11 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women match 11 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:00 pm local time on February 28, 2020 (Friday).

South Africa W vs Thailand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 11 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

The South Africa vs Thailand encounter in Women’s T2I World Cup will be live telecast on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster for 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India. Fans can catch the live action of SA W vs THA W match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

South Africa W vs Thailand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 11 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans of both teams can also watch the South Africa Women vs Thailand Women match live on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the game for online fans in India. They can also visit the hotstar.com page and live stream the SA W vs THA W match and all other matches from 2020 T20I World Cup.

Captain Dane van Niekerk led from the front with an all-round performance against England and will hope to do the same throughout the tournament if South Africa are to go the distance. The Protea women are currently ranked third in Group B with two points from a game and can jump to the top with a victory against Thailand, who are placed at the bottom after successive defeats and can be knocked out with another loss. Four teams are tied on two points each in Group B.