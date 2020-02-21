ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated: India Open Account in Team Standings After 17-Run Victory Over Australia

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Courtsey a brilliant bowling spell by Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey, India defeated Australia by 17 runs in the opening encounter of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. Chasing a peculiar-looking total of 133 runs, the Aussies were dented by the Indian spinners and lost wickets at regular intervals. Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers as her four-wicket spell bundled Australia out for just 115 runs. With this triumph, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team also opened their account in the team standings. Check out the full points table below. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online.

The 2020 edition of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 got underway on February 21, 2020. The tournament will run for 17 teams as the finals will be played March 8. Ten sides participating in the gala tournament have been divided into two pools. Group A consists of Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand while the five teams contesting in Group B are South Africa, Pakistan, Thailand, West Indies and England. The top-two sides of both the groups will advance to the semi-finals and the winners of the knockouts will see themselves in the final clash. Meanwhile, let’s look at the points table of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 - Points Table:

Group A S.No Teams Matches Played Win Loss N/R Points NRR 1. India Women 1 1 0 0 0 +0.850 2. New Zealand Women 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 3. Sri Lanka Women 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 4. Bangladesh Women 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 5. Australia Women 1 0 1 0 0 -0.850

Group B S.No Match Matches Played Win Loss N/R Points NRR 1. South Africa Women 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 2. Pakistan Women 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 3. Thailand Women 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 4. West Indies Women 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 5. England Women 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

Australia are the defending champions of the mega tournament and with the T20 World Cup being played at their home soil, many cricket fans would have regarded them to clinch the tournament. However, other sides like India, England and New Zealand have done well in recent times and would have been fancying their chances of clinching the trophy.