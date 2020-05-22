‘Love Our Chats’: Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Picture With ‘Good Man’ Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are two of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket. However, the two talismanic cricketers possess completely contrasting nature. The Indian captain is known for his aggressive style of play. On the other hand, the New Zealand skipper Williamson is cool as a cucumber. However, despite their opposite personalities, the two are known to share a great bond and another glimpse of their intact relationship was seen in Kohli's latest Instagram post. The top-ranked ODI batsman shared a throwback picture with his Kiwi friend which seems to be before the start of a Test match between India and New Zealand. Virat Kohli's Dinosaur Walk Funny Memes Trend Online, From Godzilla to Jurassic Park.

“Love our chats . Good man @kane_s_w,” wrote Kohli while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. The camaraderie between the two batsmen goes back a long way. In the semi-final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2008, Kohli’s India defeated Williamson-led New Zealand in the semi-finals. 11 years later, however, Williamson redeemed himself by defeating Kohli’s troop in the semi-final of 2019 World Cup. Well, winning and losing are the part and parcel of the game. However, the friendship between the two batting geniuses doesn’t seem to be affected.

Meanwhile, cricket boards all around the world are planning resume international cricket after a two-month-long halt. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume the training session of Indian Cricket Team at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. On the other hand, New Zealand Cricket Board is planning to resume the ODI series Vs Australia which was called off in March earlier this year.