Virat Kohli's Dinosaur Walk Funny Memes Trend Online, From Godzilla to Jurassic Park, Netizens Make Hilarious Jokes on Anushka Sharma's Video

Virat Kohli dinosaur walk funny memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This whole social distancing and being in quarantine can get to your head, we agree. Even celebrities are finding ways to keep themselves entertained. Often their ways of entertainment have resulted in a whole lot of entertainment for other people. Virat Kohli's dinosaur walk captured by Anushka Sharma has become the source of laughter for so many, thanks to the quick meme-makers that we have everywhere. Soon after Anushka Sharma posted a video of her husband doing a funny sort of dinosaur walk, people were quick to crop him and put him in scenes of dinosaur movies, from Godzilla to Jurassic Park. The funny memes and jokes on Virat Kohli's dinosaur pose are hilarious!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been keeping themselves entertained in this staying at home phase. We keep seeing their updates on social media almost every day, be it playing games or just spending quality time in each other's company. But Virat's goofy side was up for everyone to see when he walked in as a dinosaur! Anushka Sharma posted a video of her husband walking with hands crouched up, entering the room and making a sound too. She captioned it, "I spotted.... a dinosaur on the loose..." It took no time for people who are always ready to make memes, to crop out Virat's pose and turn it into hilarious situations. Some made him into actual posters of movies, others fit it into dance songs. Virat Kohli Funny Memes Go Viral! His Bare-Chested Photo Used to Poke Fun at Falling Economy and Heavy Fine Due to New Traffic Rules.

Hahaha In Sync!

There Has to Be This One Caption

Nature is healing https://t.co/wO8RmgPkc2 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 20, 2020

Hahaha, The Poster is Here

Jurassic Park poster looks promising 👌 pic.twitter.com/LOfP9tOlmz — Astronaut 🐒 (@TheRobustRascal) May 20, 2020

Virat as Godzilla!

loving the new content on OTT platforms lately pic.twitter.com/F6raTl3kgh — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 20, 2020

Fitting in?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Comedy Paltan (@the_comedy_paltan) on May 20, 2020 at 8:29am PDT

Why oh Why?

*Me having a perfectly normal day* My over thinking creeping in on me : pic.twitter.com/7cZUXeFXPg — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 20, 2020

He's Going Places

Fits in Many Dances

Behti ganga mein haat dho leta hoon pic.twitter.com/XqcIz89mYy — Iamwitman (@iamwitman) May 20, 2020

Hahaha!

His Inspiration Much!

What Even

आई डीड दीस 😭 pic.twitter.com/QUYsXe09oc — D y n a m i t e 🙇 (@hadd_hai_bc) May 20, 2020

Some of them are just so funny! We are sure even Anushka and Virat would be having a laugh at these jokes. Well, thanks to that video, we have a new meme format on the internet for the next few days.