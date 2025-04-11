Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will meet strong Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Saturday, April 12. The crucial encounter between Lucknow and Gujarat will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams are having stunning campaigns in the IPL 2025 league stages. With the league stage of the tournament getting heated up, a victory will put them in a solid position in the IPL 2025 standings. LSG vs GT IPL 2025, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow are placed in the middle of the IPL 2025 points table. With three victories in five games, the Lucknow-based franchise has six points, and their Net Run Rate (NRR) is 0.078. Rishabh Pant's LSG are having a two-match winning streak before they face one-time champions Gujarat. Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led GT are on a four-match winning streak in the IPL 2025. The Gujarat-based franchise has lost only one game out of five. Gujarat has eight points with an NRR of 1.413. The Shubman Gill-led side is dominating the IPL 2025 points table. A victory will put them one step closer to reaching the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants' top order are having a hot run in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. After starting slowly, Aiden Markram has shown some intent in the recent matches. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran are having a dream campaign with the bat. Both players are dominating the IPL 2025 Orange Cap list.

Captain Rishabh Pant is having a poor run with the bat. The star cricketer will hope to find his form in the next clash against the Gujarat Titans. Ayush Badoni, David Miller and Abdul Samad have chipped in runs from time to time in the middle order. In the bowling department, all eyes will be on inform spinner Digvesh Rathi, who has produced match-winning spells for his side. Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan are the three frontline seam bowling options for the LSG.

LSG Playing XI vs GT

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Impact Players: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is having a mixed run with the bat in the IPL 2025. The ace batter will hope to produce a solid outing during the match against Lucknow Super Giants. His opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, has showcased his class with the bat with his consistent performance. Jos Buttler's inclusion at number three has solidified Gujarat's top order. Will Digvesh Rathi Get Banned if He Does Notebook Celebration Again During Lucknow Super Giants’ Next Match in IPL 2025?

Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan have strengthened their middle order with power hitting. Rutherford has shown some glimpses, but Khan is yet to fire in the tournament. Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan have the responsibility to add quick runs towards the end. Their inclusion in the playing XI has solidified their lower-middle order. Sai Kishore is the frontline spin bowling option alongside Rashid Khan. Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna lead the pace bowling attack, with Siraj and Krishna playing a prominent role with the ball.

GT Playing XI vs LSG

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Players: Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Kulwant Khejroliya

