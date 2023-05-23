Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we have already entered the playoffs stage of the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator match of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 24. The game will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Lucknow Super Giants qualified for IPL 2023 playoffs after finishing third in the first phase with 17 points from 14 matches. Despite losing KL Rahul and Mark Wood, LSG have shown great tactical fluidity so far. Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis will be leading LSG's batting department. On the other hand, their bowling will depend on the spin trio of Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham. 'Aag Laga Daala Aag' Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Other Mumbai Indians Folks Flaunt Their Singing Skills in This Fun Video.

Opponent Mumbai Indians had a tough start to the season. But Rohit Sharma's team once again made the playoffs with a string of victories in the latter half. Mumbai always look like a very different team in the playoffs and they also possess a good record in the Chepauk. The top four of Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav are expected to score the bulk of the runs for MI. Piyush Chawla, the veteran leg-spinner is in the race for the IPL 2023 Purple Cap and he will lead Mimbai's bowling department. At this stage, there is no second chance for the teams and we can expect a blockbuster of a game when these two sides meet in Chennai. Today, in this article, let's take a look at how the weather in Chennai will behave and the pitch of MA Chidambaram Stadium will play out during the course of this match.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected Weather at MA Chidambaram Stadium During IPL 2023 Eliminator Match Between LSG and MI (Image Credits - Accuweather)

In a good piece of news for the fans, the weather in Chennai is looking good during the course of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match at MA Chidambaram Stadium. There are no chance of rain and the temperature will remain between 31-32 degree Celcius. According to a report from Accuweather, the humidity will hover in the range of 85-87 per cent. Mumbai Indians Players Dance, Rejoice After GT Beat RCB to Help MI Qualify for the Playoffs (Watch Video!).

MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface of MA Chidambaram Stadium usually offers assistance to the spinners due to its slowness. Batters find it hard to play through the line and on most occasions a score between 160-180 turns out to be very good. Fast bowlers with their slower ones also get help from the surface. On a few occasions, we have also seen very good conditions for batting in this season. However, for this match, we can expect another typical Chepauk pitch.

