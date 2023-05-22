The atmosphere in the Mumbai Indians camp is pretty good after they made it through to the IPL 2023 playoffs after RCB's loss to Gujarat Titans. A pretty relaxed bunch, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera were among the Mumbai Indians stars who had a shot at singing. And the result? A pretty fun video! In the clip shared by Rohit on Instagram, he and his teammates at the franchise were seen singing and after every attempt, they burst out laughing. Rohit captioned the video, "aap Mumbai a̸a̸ nahi aa sakte!", which is an apparent reference to what judges on the popular singing reality show Indian Idol say. 'Time for Virat to…' Kevin Pietersen's Suggestion for Virat Kohli After RCB's Elimination From IPL 2023 Has Fans Talking!.

Rohit Sharma, MI Stars Flaunt Their Singing Skills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

