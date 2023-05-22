The Mumbai Indians camp rejoiced after Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to help Mumbai qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League. In a viral video shared by the Mumbai Indians on its Instagram handle shows them grooving, dancing, and, rejoicing after Mumbai qualified for the Playoffs. In its Instagram video post, Mumbai wrote, “Blurry, shaky, beautiful moments like these 💙” Mumbai on Sunday qualified for the playoffs after the GT vs RCB match ended in favour of Gujarat.

Mumbai Indians Players Dance, Rejoice After GT Beat RCB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)