Scoring a century on debut for the national team is perhaps every cricketer's dream. South Africa national cricket team batter Matthew Breetzke became one of those few cricketers to achieve this dream and not just that, claim a unique record. The 26-year-old batsman became the first and only player in the history of the game to score 150 runs in ODI debut. Breetzke scored an exact 150 runs from the 148 balls he faced during the NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 match. The right-handed batsman pulled the exciting knock with 11 staggering fours and five well-struck sixes. Matthew Breetzke Becomes Fourth South African To Score Century on ODI Debut, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Matthew Breetzke pulled up the stunner innings to become the first batsman in international cricket to score a 150 in his ODI debut with an impressive strike rate of 101.35. Matthew opened the innings and batted till 45.2 overs of the game, before striking a shot which led to his wicket, with Michael Bracewell taking the catch. Matt Henry took the debutant's wicket. When he walked back towards the pavilion, South Africa were 263/4. His 150 helped South Africa post a total of 304 for the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs in the first innings of the game against the New Zealand national cricket team. Matthew Breetzke Breaks Desmond Haynes' Record To Register Highest-Ever Score By a Player on ODI Debut, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match.

Matthew Breetzke Quick Facts

#Matthew Breetzke was born on November 3, 1998

#Matthew Breetzke made his debut for South Africa on September 3, 2023, in a T20I match against Australia national cricket team

#Matthew Breetzke made his Test debut for South Africa on October 21, 2024 against Bangladesh

#He was a part of South Africa's 2018 U19 Cricket World Cup squad

#He represented Durban's Super Giants since SA20 2022-23

#Matthew Breetzke is also a wicket-keeper

#Matthew Breetzke can bowl medium-pace deliveries

#He is the only player to score a 150 on his ODI debut

#He is the fourth South African to hit a century on ODI debut

#Matthew Breetzke has also played in Vitality T20 Blast 2024, scoring 460 runs in 13 innings

Matthew Breetzke is not a part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad of the South African team. But seeing his spectacular performance, Breetzke can actually be in serious contention. South Africa will play Afghanistan, England, and Australia in the mega event's group phase after this Tri-nation series is over.

