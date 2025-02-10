Matthew Breetzke scripted history as he scored 150, during the NZ vs SA ODI match in Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 on Monday, February 10. The right-hander opened the innings alongside Temba Bavuma and batted extremely well, en route to registering a century on his ODI debut, becoming just the fourth South African to do so. However, he did not stop at all and accelerated the pace of scoring, hitting some big shots to finish with 150 off 148 deliveries, a knock that included 11 fours and five sixes. This is the highest score by a batsman on ODI debut and he went past Desmond Haynes, who had held the record after scoring 148* in 1978. Matthew Breetzke Becomes Fourth South African To Score Century on ODI Debut, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Matthew Breetzke Becomes First Player to Score 150 on ODI Debut

Matthew Breetzke Breaks Desmond Haynes' Record

🚨 HISTORY CREATED, 47 YEAR OLD RECORD BROKEN 🚨 Matthew Bretzke🇿🇦 becomes the FIRST player with 150+ score on ODI debut. Previous highest: 148 by Desmond Haynes🏝️ v AUS, way back in 1978 pic.twitter.com/ZGCKvGrvR0 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 10, 2025

