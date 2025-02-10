Matthew Breetzke scored a spectacular century on ODI debut during the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 on Monday, February 10. The right-hander opened the innings alongside Temba Bavuma and played with a lot of maturity. He rotated the strike and also struck the occasional boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking, not allowing the New Zealand bowlers to gain momentum. Matthew Breetzke got to his century off 128 deliveries and has become just the fourth South African to achieve this feat, after Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks. He also surpassed the highest ODI score for a South African debutant, surpassing Colin Ingram's 124. Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of PAK vs SA vs NZ With Net Run Rate.

Matthew Breetzke Scores Hundred on ODI Debut

Century on ODI debut for Matthew Breetzke! 🤩 The 🇿🇦 batter shines at the Gaddafi Stadium#3Nations1Trophy | #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/o7OAUVuuu2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 10, 2025

Matthew Breetzke Fourth South African to Score Century on ODI Debut

Matthew Breetzke brings up a century on ODI debut 🔥🔥🔥 He is the 4th Proteas player to do so Colin Ingram 124 vs Zimbabwe Reeza Hendricks 102 vs Sri Lanka Temba Bavuma 113 vs Ireland pic.twitter.com/R4XU2hF2bd — Werner (@Werries_) February 10, 2025

