Melbourne Renegades Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will face off against each other in match 2 of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The clash will be played at the Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart on October 16, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be aiming to make a winning start to their season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, WBBL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. WBBL: Weekend Fixtures to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in Hobart.

Both Melbourne Renegades Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women didn’t have a great outing last season as they finished as the bottom two sides in the league respectively. However, the teams will be aiming to change that and kick off the season on a positive note. Sophie Molineux will be leading Melbourne while Rachel Priest will captain the Hobart outfit.

When is Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, WBBL 2021 Clash? Know Date, Time and Venue

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women clash in WBBL 2021 will be played at the Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart on October 16, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a start time of 10:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:40 PM local time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, WBBL 2021 On TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India and will telecast the Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Channels to watch the action live on their TV sets. Meanwhile, Australian viewers can tune into Channel 7 to catch the live telecast.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Of Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, WBBL 2021 Clash?

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India, fans can with the games online on its OTT platform. Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, WBBL 2021 clash will be streamed online on SonyLiv and fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or website to catch the live action. Kayo App will be providing the streaming in Australia.

