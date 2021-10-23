Melbourne Stars Women will face Brisbane Heat Women in match 11 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The clash will be played at the Invermay Park Stadium in Launceston on October 23, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have made decent starts to the season but will be aiming to get maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Melbourne Renegades Vice-captain Georgia Wareham out of WBBL Due to Knee Injury.

Brisbane Heat have the top two spots in their sights as a win and if other results go their way, the Jess Jonassen-led side could end the matchday at the summit of the points table. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars ended their two-game losing streak against Sydney Sixers and will be aiming to build on that and move into the playoff spots.

When is Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2021 Clash? Know Date, Time and Venue

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women clash in WBBL 2021 will be played at the Invermay Park Stadium in Launceston on October 23, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a start time of 08:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 02:00 PM local time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2021 On TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India and will telecast the Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Channels to watch the action live on their TV sets. Meanwhile, Australian viewers can tune into Channel 7 to catch the live telecast.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Of Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2021 Clash?

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India, fans can with the games online on its OTT platform. Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2021 clash will be streamed online on SonyLiv and fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or website to catch the live action. Kayo App will be providing the streaming in Australia.

