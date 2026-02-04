The 25th Winter Olympic Games, officially known as Milano Cortina 2026, are set to begin this week in Italy, with the opening ceremony scheduled for 6 February. India prepares to cheer on its two-athlete contingent in alpine and cross-country skiing. Milano Cortina 2026 marks the first time in Olympic history that two cities are officially co-hosting the event. 2026 Winter Olympics: Here’s How to Follow XXV Games With Google.

Where to Watch 2026 Winter Olympics in India?

Unfortunately, so far, no official broadcast or digital rights partner for the 2026 Winter Olympics have been announced by organisers. The TV telecast and online streaming platforms will be updated.

India’s Participation and Key Dates

India will be represented by two athletes in 2026. Arif Mohammad Khan, who made history as the first Indian to qualify for two events at a single Winter Games in 2022, returns to compete in Alpine Skiing. He is joined by Stanzin Lundup, who will represent the nation in Cross-country skiing.

While the official opening ceremony takes place on 6 February, preliminary competitions in curling began as early as Wednesday, 4 February. The Games will conclude with the closing ceremony in Verona on 22 February. Olympic Winter Games 2026 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Winter Games With Special Animation on Curling.

A Historic and Spread-Out Edition

The competitions are divided into four main clusters: Milan, Valtellina, Cortina d'Ampezzo, and Val di Fiemme. This edition also sees the Olympic debut of Ski Mountaineering, adding a new dimension to the snow sports line-up. With over 3,000 athletes from 90 nations participating, the Games are expected to be the most geographically expansive Winter Olympics ever held

