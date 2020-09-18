Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited season opener of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The encounter takes place on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dhabi. Eyes of millions will be on the match. Hence, both teams must leave no stones unturned to clinch the encounter. With CSK not having the services of Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and Co will step into the game as favourites. However, the MS Dhoni-led side has a knack of defying the odds, and the four-time champions must be aware of the fact. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for MI vs CSK match. Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians.

More often than not, the game goes down to the wire when MI and CSK lock horns. Even their last meeting, which took place in IPL 2019 final, proved to be a nail-biter but the Men in Blue & Gold secured a one-run victory. However, the three-time winners will be determined to redeem themselves. With skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in the ranks, Mumbai Indians already a strong team but the addition of Trent Boult and Chris Lynn has strengthened the team even more. On the other hand, CSK will rely on their veterans like MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson. As the important game takes a countdown, let’s look at the Dream11 team. Mumbai Indians Likely Playing XI vs Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper – MS Dhoni (CSK) should definitely be picked in your team while Quinton de Kock (MI) can be the other wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Faf du Plessis (CSK) can be picked as the three specialist batsmen.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) must be your all-rounders for this game.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Deepak Chahar (CSK), Lungi Ngidi (CSK) and Jasprit Bumrah (MI) will fill the final three slots in the team.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Quinton de Kock (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Kieron Pollard (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Rohit Sharma (MI) can be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while his teammate Jasprit Bumrah (MI) should be chosen as vice-captain.

