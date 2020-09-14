Chennai Super Kings will begin their quest for a fourth IPL title in Indian Premier League 2020, which is scheduled to start from September 19, 2020, in UAE. The MS Dhoni-led side will begin their campaign against record champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two teams met each other in last season’s finals, with Rohit Sharma’s men coming out in top. But the Men in Yellow will once again start this season as one the favourites. MI vs CSK, IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Likely Playing XI vs Chennai Super Kings for Season Opener.

Chennai Super Kings received huge blows before the start of the season as regular starters Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Raina is the franchise’s leading run-scorer in the competition and Harbhajan Singh also has played a crucial role in both of his seasons with them. So before the IPL 2020 season opener, we take a look as Chennai Super Kings' likely playing XI. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Openers: Chennai Super Kings have one of the most settled opening pairs in the competition and are expected to play in the same order. Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis have been the number 1 and number 2 batsmen for CSK in last two seasons and will once again have the job of leading the side’s batting order.

Middle Order: Suresh Raina is a regular in the No.3 position for CSK, but with him opting out of the tournament, Ambati Rayudu can replace him in the starting XI. Kedar Jadhav is expected to in the fourth position with skipper MS Dhoni taking the No.5 spot.

All-Rounders: One position where CSK have an abundance of talent is the all-rounders. The three-time IPL champions have the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner and Sam Curran to count on with Jadeja and Bravo expected to be team regulars.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, who was recently diagnosed for COVID-19, has returned to training and will once again be the main CSK bowler during the powerplays. Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood are the other pacers in the CSK team. In the spin department, CSK can count on the likes of Imran Tahir and Piyush Chawla.

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI Against Mumbai Indians: Shane Watson, Fa Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir.

