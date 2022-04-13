After Chennai Super Kings’ victory versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians remain the only team in the competition without a win. They will be in serious trouble should they fail to defeat Punjab Kings in their next game. Rohit Sharma is a man under pressure with the Indian skipper failing to get the big runs and lead his team to a victory in the competition. While we can say that the team has lost some of its key men in the auction but failure to win a title two years in a row could have repercussions on the future of coach Mahela Jayawardene. Opponents Punjab on the other hand have been the perennial underachievers of the IPL. They have started this season with two wins and defeats each but remain a flamboyant team to watch. Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 23.

Tilak Verma and Dewald Brevis are players with tremendous potential, and the Mumbai Indians’ management know they need to be patient with the duo before they start delivering big. Rohit Sharma is in dire need of a big score to get his lost form back and take some pressure of fellow opener Ishan Kishan. Jasprit Bumrah has been economical so far but wickets have been hard to come by which is a cause of concern.

Liam Livingstone is taking the IPL by storm with some swashbuckling half-centuries in the last few games. The English batsman has been single-handedly getting the big scores for his team but their problem with the lower middle order has caused them trouble. Bowling is another area of weakness, with Kagiso Rabada being the only big name. MI vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 23.

MI vs PBKS Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 23 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs PBKS clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs PBKS Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 23 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs PBKS match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Chennai will have to produce a masterclass of sorts to defeat Bangalore with a defeat sealing their fate in the IPL this evening. It should be a high scoring encounter, with the Mumbai Indians claiming their maiden win of the campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).