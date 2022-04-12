Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The MI vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 13, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. MI vs PBKS Preview

The record time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians (MI) are struggling in IPL 2022 as the Mumbai-based franchise haven’t registered even a single win yet. Mumbai Indians were last seen playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore in which MI failed to defend the total of 152 runs and lost by seven wickets. However, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won the alternate games out of four matches they played in IPL 2022 thus far. Their previous encounter was on Friday against the impressive new-entrants Gujarat Titans which ended with high drama as they unluckily lost by six wickets. Mumbai Indians will be eyeing on breaking the streak of defeats to get their first win. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will be hoping to continue winning another alternate match as the teams face each other on Wednesday. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

MI vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Ishan Kishan (MI) are our wicket-keepers

MI vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Tilak Varma (MI), Sanjay Yadav (MI), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) could be taken as batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team

MI vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Dewald Brevis (MI) can be our all-rounders

MI vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Kagiso Rabada (PBKS), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) could be taken as the bowlers

MI vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Ishan Kishan (MI), Tilak Varma (MI), Sanjay Yadav (MI), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Dewald Brevis (MI), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Kagiso Rabada (PBKS), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) could be named as the captain of your MI vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Ishan Kishan (MI) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).