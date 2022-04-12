Mumbai Indians are set to go up against Punjab Kings in match 23 of IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 13. The match would be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The five-time champions have found it very hard to get going this season, suffering four defeats from as many games. Suryakumar Yadav tried his best ever since returning to the team in their last two games but Rohit Sharma's men have not been able to get over the line and secure full points. Alongside defending champions Chennai Super Kings, they remain without a victory so far this season. And they will be desperate to win their first points and get off the mark when they meet Punjab Kings.MI vs PBKS Preview

Mayank Agarwal's team has blown hot and cold this season, winning every alternate game. They were completely taken aback by Rahul Tewatia's brilliance in the game with the left-hander smashing sixes off the last two balls to seal a win for Gujarat Titans. Punjab would once again bank on the in-form Liam Livingstone to be a key player in their game against Mumbai Indians. Ahead of this IPL match, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions. MI vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 23

MI vs PBKS Betting Odds

Bookmakers have put Punjab Kings as the favourites to win this game. According to Bet365, Punjab Kings have 1.80 odds of winning this match as compared to Mumbai Indians' odds, which are 2.00.

MI vs PBKS Win Probability

MI vs PBKS Win Probability (Source: Google)

Punjab Kings are marginally ahead as favourites to secure full points from this game, according to Google Predictions. Mayank Agarwal's men have a win probability of 51% while Mumbai Indians have a 49% chance of coming out victorious from this clash. However, this win probability meter will change as and when the game starts and progresses.

