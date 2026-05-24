Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 24 May 2026, for Match 69 of the IPL. The fixture carries immense significance for the visitors; currently placed fourth in the standings, a victory will officially secure Rajasthan's berth in the IPL 2026 playoffs. Conversely, the hosts have been mathematically eliminated from the top four and are playing to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table. You can read Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here.

MI vs RR Match Timings and Venue Details

The high-stakes fixture will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, a traditional home ground for the Mumbai Indians. The toss is scheduled for 15:00 IST, with the opening delivery of the match set to be bowled at 15:30 IST.

Ground curators anticipate a high-scoring contest, with the pitch supporting the batters historically. Tactical decisions at the toss are expected to be heavily influenced by the weather conditions, given MI vs RR IPL 2026 will be played in the afternoon.

MI vs RR Free Live Streaming Online in India

For digital viewers across the Indian subcontinent, the live stream of the match will be hosted exclusively on the JioHotstar application and website. Following the high-profile media merger between Disney Star and Reliance Industries, the platform serves as the unified digital hub for IPL 2026. Fact Check: Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Say ‘Hit Jasprit Bumrah for First Ball Six to Impress Crush Smriti Mandhana’.

JioHotstar is providing free high-definition streaming of the match for mobile and tablet users. The digital feed includes advanced broadcasting features, such as multiple camera angles, 4K resolution options, real-time statistics, and language-specific commentary tracks.

MI vs RR Television Telecast Information

Traditional television viewers can catch the linear broadcast via the Star Sports Network, which holds the official pay-television rights for the tournament.

The match will be beamed across several channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 2. To cater to a diverse domestic audience, regional language feeds will be available on dedicated channels such as Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Telugu. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Wankhede Pitch Conditions

The Wankhede Stadium pitch in Mumbai is famous for being one of the most high-scoring, batting-friendly tracks in India. Because it is built on a red-soil base, the surface stays very firm and offers true bounce and good pace, allowing batters to trust the bounce and play aggressive strokes right from the start.

During the IPL 2026 season, the stadium has been an absolute nightmare for bowlers, featuring an astonishing average first-innings score of 222. Even massive totals are not completely safe here due to the quick outfield and relatively short boundary dimensions, which significantly aid boundary-hitting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).